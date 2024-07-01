Subscribe

Charlotte May

may_charlotte_8newsquare

Key details

  • Job title: KC (King's Counsel - Barrister)
  • Firm: 8 New Square








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide