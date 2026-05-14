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Dr. Sinai Yarus

The Luzzatto Group

Key details

Sinai is licensed to practice before the Israel Patent Office as a Patent Attorney and before the United States Patent and Trademark Office as a Patent Agent.

His academic background in agriculture, biochemistry, biotechnology and molecular biology is supplemented by technical expertise in diverse fields such as medical imaging, clean tech, solar energy, nano-particle based technology, medical devices, bone cement, RF applications, water purification, information technology, and communications systems, acquired over twenty years of patent practice.

With 20 years experience in the business, Sinai has a deep understanding of the way Examiners think. As such, he writes applications with an eye towards future examination and responds to examination reports in a way that makes Examiners feel comfortable in allowing the case.

Prior to joining Luzzatto & Luzzatto in May 2020, he ran his own office, IPAttitude (IPA), and worked at several well-known Israeli IP firms.

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Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application
Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application


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Prof. Emanuel Manzurola
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