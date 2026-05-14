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Dr. Kfir Luzzatto

The Luzzatto Group

Key details

  • Job title: President of The Luzzatto Group, Senior Partner
  • Firm: The Luzzatto Group
  • Jurisdiction: Israel
  • Services: Patents, Trademarks
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Tel: 00 972 226 2626
  • Email: kfirl@luzzatto.co.il
  • Website: www.theluzzattogroup.com

Kfir is the President of The Luzzatto Group and the fourth generation of his family to work in intellectual property.The firm that he heads was founded by his great-grandfather in Milan, Italy in 1869, and moved to Israel more than 50 years ago.Kfir has vast experience in drafting and prosecuting patent applications in different fields, but nowadays he mainly directs and participates in IP litigation, and oversees complex portfolios requiring sophisticated strategy planning. Kfir’s multi-disciplinary experience ranges from pharmaceuticals and life science, to software and defense. His extensive experience in litigation allows him a unique perspective on the development of strong IP protection for start-ups and multinational companies alike.

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Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application
Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application


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