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Leaders 2026
Beverley Robinson
Beverley Robinson
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Head of Design
Firm:
Appleyard Lees
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks, Copyright
Type:
Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
WATCH: London hosting INTA is a ‘privilege’
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A guide to the UK IPO’s thinking on AI inventions
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profile
Chris Hoole
Partner
Appleyard Lees
profile
Edward Rainsford
Senior Associate
Appleyard Lees
profile
David Clark
Partner
Appleyard Lees
profile
David Walsh
Partner, Head of Chemistry
Appleyard Lees
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WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026