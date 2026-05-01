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Arthur Artinian

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Chicago firm Much Shelist adds partner with ‘entrepreneurial mindset’
Chicago firm Much Shelist adds partner with ‘entrepreneurial mindset’
Chicago firm Much Shelist adds partner with ‘entrepreneurial mindset’
K&L Gates




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Manuel Merling
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