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Leaders 2026
Fei Shen
Fei Shen
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
K&L Gates
Jurisdiction:
China
Services:
Patents
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Rationale:
China International Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Chicago firm Much Shelist adds partner with ‘entrepreneurial mindset’
Chicago firm Much Shelist adds partner with ‘entrepreneurial mindset’
K&L Gates
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