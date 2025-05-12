Latest
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Roland Mallinson
Roland Mallinson
Key details
Job title:
Partner | Head of Brands Practice (UK) | Co-Head International Trademark Group
Firm:
Taylor Wessing
Jurisdiction:
UK
Type:
Contentious
WIPR Ranking:
UK Trademarks 2025: Outstanding
BSH Hausgeräte v Electrolux: CJEU confirms UPC's treatment of third-state patents
Wasteful or distinctive? The effect of EU and UK packaging waste policies on brand owners
BSH Hausgeräte v Electrolux: CJEU confirms UPC's treatment of third-state patents
profile
France Delord
Partner
Taylor Wessing
profile
Jason Rawkins
Partner | Head of Fashion & Luxury Group
Taylor Wessing
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test