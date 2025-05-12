David Stone

Subscribe

Judge grants appeal to ROSS in AI fair use fight with Thomson Reuters
White & Case strengthens London IP practice with former A&O Shearman trio
Ex-Clifford Chance tech counsel joins White & Case




Anita Varma
Partner   White & Case  
Adrian Dykes
Partner   White & Case  
Karla Hughes
Partner   White & Case  
Yar Chaikovsky
Head of Global IP   White & Case  




A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test