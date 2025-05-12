Subscribe

Yar Chaikovsky

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Global IP
  • Firm: White & Case
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Contentious

Judge grants appeal to ROSS in AI fair use fight with Thomson Reuters
White & Case strengthens London IP practice with former A&O Shearman trio
Ex-Clifford Chance tech counsel joins White & Case




Diversity
Anita Varma
Partner   White & Case  
Adrian Dykes
Partner   White & Case  
David Stone
Partner   White & Case  
Karla Hughes
Partner   White & Case  




A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test