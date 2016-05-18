Subscribe
xtock-shutterstock-com-7
18 May 2016Copyright

Chile ratifies Marrakesh Treaty

Chile has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at helping blind people to access published works.

According to WIPO, the South American country deposited its instrument of ratification on May 10.

It is the 15th country to ratify the treaty, which was established in 2013.

The treaty aims to help blind and visually impaired people access to works by requiring that nations adopt legal provisions that permit the reproduction and distribution of published works in accessible formats, including Braille, by introducing limitations and exceptions to copyright law.

In 2013, blind musician Stevie Wonder publicly backed the treaty. Earlier this year, US President Barack Obama urged the Senate to ratify it.

The European Parliament has also backed the treaty but accused the European Council and EU member states of a “lack of commitment” towards ratifying it.

India was the first country to ratify the treaty in June 2014. Since then it has been ratified by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, El Salvador, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

The treaty comes into force following 20 ratifications, meaning five more are required.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Obama urges Senate to ratify Marrakesh Treaty
11 February 2016   US President Barack Obama has urged the Senate to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty, which is designed to improve access to published works for blind and partially sighted people.
Copyright
Peru ratifies WIPO’s copyright treaty for the blind
4 February 2016   Peru has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at helping blind people to access published works.
Copyright
WIPO Marrakesh Treaty enters into force
30 September 2016   The World Intellectual Property Organization’s director, Francis Gurry, has welcomed the entry into force of the Marrakesh Treaty.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world