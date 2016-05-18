Chile ratifies Marrakesh Treaty

Chile has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at helping blind people to access published works.

According to WIPO, the South American country deposited its instrument of ratification on May 10.

It is the 15th country to ratify the treaty, which was established in 2013.

The treaty aims to help blind and visually impaired people access to works by requiring that nations adopt legal provisions that permit the reproduction and distribution of published works in accessible formats, including Braille, by introducing limitations and exceptions to copyright law.

In 2013, blind musician Stevie Wonder publicly backed the treaty. Earlier this year, US President Barack Obama urged the Senate to ratify it.

The European Parliament has also backed the treaty but accused the European Council and EU member states of a “lack of commitment” towards ratifying it.

India was the first country to ratify the treaty in June 2014. Since then it has been ratified by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, El Salvador, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

The treaty comes into force following 20 ratifications, meaning five more are required.