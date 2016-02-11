Subscribe
ververidis-vasilis-shutterstock-com-1
11 February 2016Copyright

Obama urges Senate to ratify Marrakesh Treaty

US President Barack Obama has urged the Senate to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty, which is designed to improve access to published works for blind and partially sighted people.

In a message posted on the White House website, Obama said the Senate should give “early and favourable consideration” to the treaty.

The treaty, administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), requires nations to allow for the reproduction and distribution of published works in accessible formats by introducing limitations and exceptions to copyright law.

“The Marrakesh Treaty lays a foundation, in a manner consistent with existing international copyright standards, for further opening up a world of knowledge for persons with print disabilities by improving their access to published works,” Obama said.

He added that “narrow changes” in US law would be needed to implement certain provisions of the treaty and that proposed legislation is being submitted to both houses of Congress.

Last week, WIPR reported that the European Parliament had accused the European Council and EU member states of a “lack of commitment” towards ratifying the treaty.

More than 75 WIPO member states have signed the treaty since it was adopted on June 27, 2013, but it will only take effect after 20 ratifications.

India was the first country to ratify the treaty in June 2014. Since then it has been ratified by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, El Salvador, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

