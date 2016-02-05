Subscribe
European Parliament criticises lack of commitment over Marrakesh ratification

The European Parliament has accused the European Council and EU member states of a “lack of commitment” towards ratifying a treaty aimed at improving access to published works for blind and visually impaired people.

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, February 3, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) said a constructive agreement that would see the Marrakesh Treaty implemented has not yet been reached.

The treaty, administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), aims to require nations to allow for the reproduction and distribution of published works in accessible formats by introducing limitations and exceptions to copyright law.

Cecilia Wikström, MEP for the Swedish Liberal People’s Party, said: “The lack of commitment from member states to reach a constructive agreement is a clear violation of the right to easily accessible information.”

According to the parliament, the World Health Organization estimated in 2010 that there are 26.3 million visually impaired people in Europe, of which 2.5 million are completely blind.

However, in developed countries only 5% of all published books are produced in an accessible format, MEPs added.

“It is time to find a political solution in support of the blind and the visually impaired persons’ right to literature,” Wikström added.

According to the parliament, there are concerns about a “minority block” formed by seven EU countries that has stopped the ratification process.

The countries were not named, though Julia Reda, MEP for the Pirate Party, previously said that the German and UK governments had delayed ratification.

More than 75 WIPO member states have signed the treaty since it was adopted on June 27 last year, but it will only take effect after 20 ratifications. India was the first country to ratify the treaty in June 2014. Since then it has been ratified by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, El Salvador, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Paraguay, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay. Yesterday, February 4, WIPR reported that Peru had become the 14th nation to ratify the treaty.

