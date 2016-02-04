Subscribe
marques-shutterstock-com
4 February 2016Copyright

Peru ratifies WIPO’s copyright treaty for the blind

Peru has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at helping blind people to access published works.

According to WIPO, Peru deposited its instrument of ratification on Tuesday, February 2.

It is the 14th country to ratify the treaty, which was established in 2013.

The ratification was confirmed by Luis Enrique Chavez Basagoitia, Peru’s permanent representative at the UN.

The treaty aims to address ‘book famine’ by requiring that nations adopt legal provisions that permit the reproduction and distribution of published works in accessible formats, including Braille, by introducing limitations and exceptions to copyright law.

In 2013, blind musician Stevie Wonder publicly backed the treaty.

India was the first country to ratify the treaty in June 2014. Since then it has been ratified by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, El Salvador, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Paraguay, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

The treaty comes into force following 20 ratifications, meaning six more are required.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
European Parliament criticises lack of commitment over Marrakesh ratification
5 February 2016   The European Parliament has accused the European Council and EU member states of a “lack of commitment” towards ratifying a treaty aimed at improving access to published works for blind and visually impaired people.
Copyright
Obama urges Senate to ratify Marrakesh Treaty
11 February 2016   US President Barack Obama has urged the Senate to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty, which is designed to improve access to published works for blind and partially sighted people.
Copyright
Chile ratifies Marrakesh Treaty
18 May 2016   Chile has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at helping blind people to access published works.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit