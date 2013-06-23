Subscribe
shutterstock-107339483-web
spirit of america / Shutterstock.com
24 June 2013Copyright

Stevie Wonder urges WIPO to sign copyright treaty

Blind musician Stevie Wonder has pleaded for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to sign a treaty to improve access to books for millions of blind, visually-impaired and print-disabled people.

More than 600 negotiators from WIPO’s 186 member states are in Marrakesh, Morocco, trying to finalise a deal that would provide greater access to copyrighted works in formats such as Braille, large print text and audio books.

“We stand at the cusp of a momentous time in history,” Wonder said in a video statement to the meeting, which ends on June 28. “The time has come ... The world’s blind and visually impaired are counting on you.”

A treaty would end years of discussion on improving access to published works for people with visual disabilities.

Fewer than 60 countries are believed to have special provisions for visually impaired people, and these exemptions don’t usually allow works converted into accessible formats to be traded, even between countries with similar laws.

As well as requiring countries to introduce specific exceptions and limitations in their copyright laws to allow books to be produced in accessible formats, a new treaty would permit such copies to be shared across international borders.

WIPO director general Francis Gurry said the treaty would “alleviate the book famine that causes over 300 million visually impaired persons, the majority of them in developing countries, to be excluded from access to over 90 percent of published works”.

There are an estimated 314 million blind and visually impaired people in the world, 90 percent of whom live in developing countries. According to the  World Blind Union, of the million or so books published each year, less than 5 percent are made available in formats available to the visually impaired.

Gurry added that negotiators must provide assurances to authors and publishers that that system “will not expose their assets to misuse in parallel markets that are not intended to serve the visually impaired and the print disabled”.

Among the issues that still need ironing out include whether the commercial availability of accessible format works will affect whether digital versions of them can be transferred across borders, and how obligations on the scope of limitations and exceptions from previous international copyright treaties will be incorporated into the proposed treaty.

The Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works of 1886, the major international copyright treaty, allows for copyright exemptions such as news reporting and short quotations. Otherwise, it is left to national governments to define what limitations and exceptions are permitted. In practice, limitations and exceptions contained in national laws vary widely.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
India first country to ratify Marrakesh Treaty
1 July 2014   India has become the first country to ratify WIPO’s Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at improving the world’s blind, visually impaired and print disabled people’s access to published works.
Copyright
Peru ratifies WIPO’s copyright treaty for the blind
4 February 2016   Peru has become the latest country to ratify the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Marrakesh Treaty, which is aimed at helping blind people to access published works.
Copyright
European Parliament criticises lack of commitment over Marrakesh ratification
5 February 2016   The European Parliament has accused the European Council and EU member states of a “lack of commitment” towards ratifying a treaty aimed at improving access to published works for blind and visually impaired people.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit