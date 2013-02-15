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15 February 2013Trademarks

Tiffany sues Costco over diamond rings

Luxury jeweller Tiffany has sued wholesaler Costco for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit diamond rings while promoting them as branded products.

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More on this story

Trademarks
Costco should pay Tiffany $5.5m in trademark claim, says jury
3 October 2016   Wholesaler Costco should pay luxury jeweller Tiffany $5.5 million in compensation for selling thousands of counterfeit diamond rings.
Trademarks
Tiffany denies Costco’s generic trademark claims
14 March 2013   Luxury jeweller Tiffany on Thursday disputed claims by Costco that its trademark ‘Tiffany Setting’ is generic.


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