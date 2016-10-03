Subscribe
lawrey-shutterstock-com-tiffany-co-
3 October 2016Trademarks

Costco should pay Tiffany $5.5m in trademark claim, says jury

Wholesaler Costco should pay luxury jeweller Tiffany $5.5 million in compensation for selling thousands of counterfeit diamond rings.

This is the finding of a jury on September 29 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The jury added that Tiffany was also entitled to punitive damages, the amount of which will be decided this week.

The trial began on September 20, a year after Judge Laura Swain granted Tiffany’s motion for summary judgment which found Costco liable for counterfeiting and trademark infringement.

The luxury jeweller had sued Costco in February 2013, after receiving information from consumers that the retailer was selling a range of rings under the name Tiffany.

Costco then filed a counterclaim which alleged that the term ‘Tiffany’ had become generic.

Swain rejected Costco’s argument, holding that the retailer had failed to produce any affirmative evidence that demonstrates that ‘Tiffany’ when used as a mark is not strong or that any potential generic use of Tiffany had “undermined the strength of ‘Tiffany’ mark”.

“Costco’s proffer is insufficient to raise an issue of material fact with respect to the actual confusion factor, and Tiffany’s evidence of consumer confusion stands unrebutted,” she added.

Costco said it would not comment because of continuing deliberations by the jury.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Costco must pay Tiffany another $8.2m in trademark case
6 October 2016   A US jury has reportedly ruled that wholesaler Costco must pay luxury brand Tiffany $8.25 million in punitive damages for selling counterfeit diamond rings.
Trademarks
Costco loses bid to reverse $19m win for Tiffany & Co
9 January 2019   Wholesale company Costco has lost a bid to reverse or reduce a $19.4 million judgment against it in a lawsuit filed by jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co for unlawfully using its trademark on engagement rings.
Trademarks
Tiffany & Co urges Second Circuit to reject Costco appeal
25 July 2019   Jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co has asked an appeals court to uphold a $19.4 million ruling against Costco, after a jury found the wholesale company had infringed its trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown