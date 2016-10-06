Subscribe
ken-wolter-shutterstock-com-13-tiffany-
6 October 2016Trademarks

Costco must pay Tiffany another $8.2m in trademark case

A US jury has reportedly ruled that wholesaler Costco must pay luxury brand Tiffany $8.25 million in punitive damages for selling counterfeit diamond rings.

This is in addition to the $5.5 million in compensatory damages that a jury ruled Costco should pay for selling thousands of counterfeit diamond rings, as WIPR  reported on Monday, October 3.

The jury made that decision on September 29 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The trial began on September 20, a year after Judge Laura Swain granted Tiffany’s motion for summary judgment.

Costco was found liable for counterfeiting and trademark infringement.

The luxury brand sued Costco in February 2013 after it had received information that the wholesaler was selling a range of rings under the name Tiffany.

This latest ruling was reportedly decided by the jury yesterday, October 5, and Costco must now pay $13.75 million in total damages to Tiffany.

But, according to Fortune, Costco could still appeal against the awards and a judge could modify the decisions.

Tiffany was founded in 1837.

A spokesperson for Tiffany told WIPR: “The award validates the strength of the Tiffany trademark, the value of our brand, and most importantly, sends a clear and powerful message to Costco and others who infringe the Tiffany mark.

“Tiffany is much more than a name. It stands for responsible sourcing, exacting standards and exceptional craftsmanship. We felt a responsibility to protect the value of our customers’ purchases and to ensure that Costco‘s customers were not misled about their purchases. It is critically important that the Tiffany name not be used to sell any engagement ring that is not its own," they added.

A spokesperson for Costco said: "Proceedings are continuing. Because the jury’s verdicts will be subject to further consideration by the court, further comment is not appropriate at this time."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Costco should pay Tiffany $5.5m in trademark claim, says jury
3 October 2016   Wholesaler Costco should pay luxury jeweller Tiffany $5.5 million in compensation for selling thousands of counterfeit diamond rings.
Trademarks
Tiffany succeeds in Costco lawsuit and bats away generic claim
9 September 2015   Luxury brand Tiffany has persuaded a US court that retailer Costco infringed its trademark and that the name of its company is not a generic term for jewellery.
Trademarks
UK beautician fights back after legal threat from Tiffany & Co
15 October 2018   A beautician in the UK has said she will defend her rights after being allegedly threatened with a trademark opposition by Tiffany & Co against an application.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown