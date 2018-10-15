Subscribe
istock-493538592tiffany
15 October 2018Trademarks

UK beautician fights back after legal threat from Tiffany & Co

A beautician in the UK has said she will defend her rights after being allegedly threatened with a trademark opposition by Tiffany & Co against an application.

In April 2018, Tiffany Parmar, from Gloucestershire, applied to register a trademark at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) for ‘Cotswold Lashes by Tiffany’ in classes 3, 41 and 44.

The application covered goods and services including eyeliner and eyelashes, beauty school services, and hygienic and beauty care.

Cotswold Lashes by Tiffany, which is owned by Parmar, runs beautician courses as well as offering cosmetic products.

In August this year, a notice of threatened opposition for the applied-for trademark was filed at the IPO.

According to the BBC, lawyers for New York City-based Tiffany wrote to Parmar claiming that the applied-for trademark would be likely to cause confusion with the jewellery chain’s own trademarks.

The jewellery chain has registered several trademarks for ‘Tiffany’ and ‘Tiffany & Co’ at the IPO.

Tiffany’s lawyers added that customers may believe that the company is behind ‘Cotswold Lashes by Tiffany’, and threatened to take steps to protect its rights.

Tiffany has not yet filed an opposition, according to IPO records.

Last week, on Tuesday, October 9, Parmar took to social media to say that she is wiling to protect her business.

“As a very small business I’m so saddened to see that you [Tiffany] found it necessary to go after me so aggressively for trying to do things the correct way and trademark my company name,” she said.

Parmar added that she finds it “sad” that Tiffany is using its prestige to “bully small businesses”.

“I have NO interest in competing with you, nor would I stand a chance,” she said.

Then, in an additional post on Friday, October 12, Parmar said: “There are easier routes I could have taken, including withdrawal, but unfortunately sometimes the right routes aren’t always the most obvious and straightforward paths.”

WIPR has approached Tiffany for comment.

Want brand protection that counts toward your bottom line? Join WIPR on October 17th for a complimentary webinar.  Find out more here.

Today's top stories

USPTO fee-setting bill clears the Senate

Gumtree fails in UK trademark invalidation action

Nokia backs Qualcomm in SEP case with FTC

A quarter of consumers unknowingly buy counterfeit goods: report

White & Case promotes IP lawyers to partner

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Costco must pay Tiffany another $8.2m in trademark case
6 October 2016   A US jury has reportedly ruled that wholesaler Costco must pay luxury brand Tiffany $8.25 million in punitive damages for selling counterfeit diamond rings.
Trademarks
Costco ordered to pay damages over counterfeit Tiffany rings
15 August 2017   Wholesaler Costco has been told it must pay an initial sum of $8.2 million to jewellery company Tiffany for unlawfully using its trademark on rings.
Trademarks
Tiffany victorious over namesake beautician at UKIPO
15 January 2020   The UK Intellectual Property Office has sided with jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co and agreed to halt the registration of a beautician’s trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif