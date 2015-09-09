Subscribe
goran-bogicevic-shutterstock-com-4
9 September 2015Trademarks

Tiffany succeeds in Costco lawsuit and bats away generic claim

Luxury brand Tiffany has persuaded a US court that retailer Costco infringed its trademark and that the name of its company is not a generic term for jewellery.

Yesterday, September 8, the US District Court for the District of New York granted Tiffany’s motion for summary judgment finding Costco liable for counterfeiting and unfair competition.

Tiffany sued the retailer in February 2013 after it received information from consumers that Costco was selling a range of rings under the name Tiffany.

A month later, Costco filed a counterclaim and said that the term had become generic.

Tiffany submitted evidence from six Costco customers who were “confused by Costco’s signage” and believed that they were purchasing a genuine Tiffany product.

In addition, Tiffany submitted survey evidence from academic Jacob Jacoby, professor of marketing at Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University, which showed “more than two out of five prospective purchasers of diamond rings at Costco were likely confused into believing that Tiffany was the source of the rings”.

Costco disputed Tiffany’s evidence, but Judge Laura Swain was persuaded that the rings caused confusion.

“Costco’s proffer is insufficient to raise an issue of material fact with respect to the actual confusion factor, and Tiffany’s evidence of consumer confusion stands unrebutted,” she wrote in yesterday’s judgment.

On Costco’s claim that the term ‘Tiffany’ had become generic, Costco provided a declaration from Donald Palmieri, president of the Gem Certification and Assurance Lab, which certifies diamond grades, that 'Tiffany' is the only word that “unambiguously denotes” the setting of a diamond ring.

Furthermore, Charles Levine, a senior consultant to Dictionary.com, said that the terms ‘Tiffany’ and ‘Tiffany setting’ have a “common descriptive meaning”.

But Swain was not convinced.

She wrote: “Costco has proffered no affirmative evidence that raises a material issue of fact with respect to the issue of whether the primary significance of the ‘Tiffany’ mark to the relevant public is as a generic descriptor or a brand identifier.”

Leigh Harlan, vice president and general counsel at Tiffany, welcomed the news.

She said: “We are gratified that the court found that Costco’s use of the ‘Tiffany’ trademark infringed our rights.

“We believe that this decision further validates the strength and value of the ‘Tiffany’ mark and reinforces our continuing efforts to protect the brand,” she added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Genericide: A cruel twist of fate
1 May 2015   Genericide—when a trademark has become the generic term for the product or service it protects—is surely a brand’s worst nightmare, but there are strategies that may help to avoid it. WIPR has more.
Trademarks
Costco should pay Tiffany $5.5m in trademark claim, says jury
3 October 2016   Wholesaler Costco should pay luxury jeweller Tiffany $5.5 million in compensation for selling thousands of counterfeit diamond rings.
Trademarks
Costco must pay Tiffany another $8.2m in trademark case
6 October 2016   A US jury has reportedly ruled that wholesaler Costco must pay luxury brand Tiffany $8.25 million in punitive damages for selling counterfeit diamond rings.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide