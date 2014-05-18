Subscribe
shutterstock-186879926-web
Photo: Pepgooner / Shutterstock.com
19 May 2014Trademarks

Scotch Whisky Association reveals trademark battles

The trade body that protects the Scotch Whisky industry has opposed more than 100 bogus trademark applications in the last year, according to its annual report.

In the document, released by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), it said it had been forced to object to 103 registrations around the world, with India and China a particular problem.

The SWA made 19 trademark objections in India and 17 in China.

Many of the applications included the word “glen”, which the SWA claimed is “suggestive of Scotland”.

As well as ensuring protection against trademark registrations, the SWA also monitors jurisdictions to ensure the whisky produced there adheres to its legal definition of the product.

The report said an “extremely worrying” amount of whisky in India that does not adhere to its official definitions was being exported to the European Union (EU).

“The majority of it [whisky] is mixed with other whiskies and is sold by supermarkets at extremely low price … described simply as ‘Blended Whisky’”, the report said.

“These products undercut all genuine whiskies, including Scotch whisky, Bourbon and Irish whiskey. Their sale is unfair competition against genuine whisky producers,” it added.

However, the report also revealed that an application to register Scotch Whisky as a Geographical Indication (GI) in Russia was being examined and would “hopefully” be registered during the course of the year.

GI is a name or sign on a product that ensures it is from a certain country or region. The SWA currently has specific GI protection in more than 10 countries, as well as the EU.

Last month, WIPR  reported that Scotch Whisky had been successfully registered as a certification trademark in Australia, giving it extra protection in the fight against counterfeit products.

Last year WIPR interviewed Alan Park, legal advisor at the SWA, about his work and the organisation’s fight to protect its name.

As well as China and India, the SWA also opposed multiple applications in Nepal, Nigeria and South Africa.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Scotch Whisky toasts success down under
16 April 2014   Scotch Whisky is toasting success after it was registered as a certification trademark in Australia, which gives it extra protection in the fight against counterfeit products.
Trademarks
IP Litigation & Enforcement: Scotch whisky body says counterfeits moving ‘closer to home’
2 July 2015   A legal adviser to the organisation that protects Scotch whisky has told an industry event that while China was previously a hub for counterfeits, the problem has now moved “closer to home” and infringements are more common on European shores.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act