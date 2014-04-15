Subscribe
shutterstock-128414870-web
Photo: Jag_cz / Shutterstock.com
16 April 2014Trademarks

Scotch Whisky toasts success down under

Scotch Whisky is toasting success after it was registered as a certification trademark in Australia, which gives it extra protection in the fight against counterfeit products.

The news was announced yesterday, April 15, by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), the industry body responsible for the promotion and protection of the renowned spirit.

Certification trademarks ensure that a trader’s goods or services are certified as meeting certain standards, and can be related to quality and geographical origin.

The SWA said in a press release there had been a “serious problem” with fake ‘Scotch Whisky’ being sold in Australia and that the country was one of the worst markets for fake products.

“The SWA has taken action to stop the sale of 40 brands of fake ‘Scotch’ in Australia since 2005,” it said.

The SWA claimed the increase in fakes was the result of specific protection for the Whisky being removed from the country’s Food Standards Code in 2000.

In response, the SWA sought assistance from the UK Government and European Commission culminating in UK foreign secretary William Hague raising the issue on a visit to Australia.

Alan Park, legal adviser at the SWA, said the registration was a “major breakthrough” and will make it easier to clamp down on fakes and protect consumers.

Park added: “Scotch Whisky exports are of immense value to the economy so overseas protection is vital. We will be monitoring the market and will use our new protection for Scotch Whisky to take decisive action against fakes."

Last year WIPR interviewed Park about his work with the SWA and its fight to protect its name.

