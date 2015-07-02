Subscribe
m-unal-ozmen-shutterstock-com
2 July 2015Trademarks

IP Litigation & Enforcement: Scotch whisky body says counterfeits moving ‘closer to home’

A legal adviser to the organisation that protects Scotch whisky has told an industry event that while China was previously a hub for counterfeits, the problem has now moved “closer to home” and infringements are more common on European shores.

Lindesay Low, who advises Scotland’s Scotch Whisky Association, said that in the last ten years the organisation, which is tasked with protecting Scotch whisky around the world, has noticed more examples of infringements in “high market” European countries.

Low was speaking at the  IP Litigation & Enforcement conference, taking place in London today, July 2.

He pointed to France, Italy and Spain as specific examples of where counterfeiting is common. All of those countries, he said, are among the highest for Scotch whisky consumption worldwide.

“When you have mature markets and a strong demand it has in turn created a demand for cheap substitutes,” Low told delegates.

But instead of obvious cases of trademark infringement, such as the Scotch whisky name being used on packaging, Low said counterfeiters are instead alluding to Scottish references and using “indirect indications of origin”.

Low then showed delegates an example from Italy of a can of whisky being sold called Scottish Swordsman.

The drink’s packaging made no direct reference to Scotch whisky but included imagery in its logo of a man dressed in traditional Scottish clothes with two swords below him.

“There is no doubt the intention is to dupe consumers,” Low said.

It is important to monitor for infringements because Scotch whisky has geographical indication (GI) status, said Low.

A GI illustrates that a product comes from a certain area and is made in a specific way with strict rules about production.

To be classed as Scotch whisky, the drink must have been brewed in one of 110 distilleries in Scotland, must contain at least 40% alcohol, and must be aged for a minimum of three years.

These demanding requirements can “leave the door open” for counterfeiters to create fake versions quickly, Low said.

Although Europe has presented problems recently, historically the association has been forced to monitor counterfeiting in China.

Low said exports of Scotch whisky to China grew from 1 million in 1999 to 100 million by 2012.

The problem of counterfeiting, Low said, began between 2005 and 2006.

Low said that working with China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), as well as the association’s decision to register concurrent trademarks for ‘Scotch Whisky’, one in English and one in Chinese characters, have been useful.

He spoke of one operation where a factory in northern China was found to have been producing enough bottles and caps to create 100,000 counterfeit products.

Low added that the SAIC is keen to show that it is proactive in tackling counterfeits and has held public “destructions” of counterfeit goods.

He concluded his talk by saying that the number of investigations in China are “at a fraction” of the levels seen ten years ago.

The IP Litigation & Enforcement conference runs from July 2 to 3.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Scotch guard: how to protect whisky
1 September 2013   Ahead of the IP Summit in Paris in December, WIPR spoke to Alan Park, legal adviser at the Scotch Whisky Association, about its efforts to get the brand protected across the globe and the challenges it faces.
Trademarks
Scotch Whisky Association reveals trademark battles
19 May 2014   The trade body that protects the Scotch Whisky industry has opposed more than 100 bogus trademark applications in the last year, according to its annual report.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act