25 July 2016Trademarks

Kingfisher IP back on sale in India

Several trademarks owned by the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines have been put up for auction again, three months after they first went on sale.

In total, nine trademarks are being auctioned including the Kingfisher bird logo and the word marks ‘Fly Kingfisher’ and ‘Fly the Good Times’.

The trademarks initially went on sale for 366.70 crores ($54.5 million) in April last year but the price has now been lowered to 330 crores after no-one bought them.

Kingfisher stopped flying in October 2012, reportedly leaving creditors, suppliers and employees unpaid. In March, WIPR reported that Kingfisher owed banks around 6,963 crores.

SBICAP Trust Company, a part of the State Bank of India and which is in charge of selling off the airline, will carry out the auction online.

It will be held on August 25.

