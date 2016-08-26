Kingfisher trademarks fail to attract bids

Trademarks owned by the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines failed to attract any bids after being put up for auction for a second time.

Nine trademarks, including the Kin gfisher bird logo and the word marks ‘Fly Kingfisher’ and ‘Fly the Good Times’, were unsuccessfully auctioned yesterday, August 25.

The trademarks were originally on sale for 366.70 crores ($54.5 million) in April last year but the price was lowered to 330 crores after a lack of interest.

Kingfisher stopped flying in October 2012, reportedly leaving creditors, suppliers and employees unpaid. In March, WIPR reported that Kingfisher owed banks around 6,963 crores.

SBICAP Trust Company, a part of the State Bank of India and which is in charge of selling off the airline, will carry out the auction online.