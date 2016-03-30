Kingfisher trademarks up for sale in India

The State Bank of India is to sell nine trademarks belonging to defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

According to a notice filed by SBICAP Trust Company, a part of the bank and which is in charge of selling off the airline, the trademarks will be auctioned at a reserve price of 6,963 crores ($1.3 million).

In total, nine trademarks are being auctioned including the Kingfisher bird logo and the word marks ‘Fly Kingfisher’ and ‘Fly the Good Times’.

Bids for the trademarks have to be submitted before April 28.

Kingfisher stopped flying in October 2012, reportedly leaving creditors, suppliers and employees unpaid.

The United Breweries Group, which also owns Kingfisher beer, is the parent company of the airline.