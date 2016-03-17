Subscribe
ramon-l-farinos-shutterstock-com-whisky-
17 March 2016Trademarks

ITMA 2016: Seaweed, stags and Scotch whisky

Imitations of Scotch whisky discovered around the world have contained seaweed and used the description “grain alcoholic drink”, an industry event has heard.

Speaking during the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys’ (ITMA) spring conference, taking place in London today, March 17, Alan Park, senior legal counsel at the Scotch Whisky Association, gave a rundown of examples of infringing products that have tried to play on the established Scotch whisky brand.

Park said that while some products will not actually use the terminology “Scotch whisky”, others will evoke the feel of Scotland or whisky in a clear attempt to create an association with the brand.

Scotch whisky has recognised geographical indication (GI) status in around 100 countries including the whole of the EU and various African countries.

A GI illustrates that a product comes from a certain area and is made in a specific way with strict rules about production.

To be classed as Scotch whisky, a drink must have been brewed in one of 110 distilleries in Scotland, contain at least 40% alcohol, and be aged for a minimum of three years.

Park revealed that the association is currently involved in around 60 court cases and around 300 trademark oppositions.

Referencing Regulation (EC) No. 110/2008, Park explained that infringements do not need to reference the name Scotch whisky and can simply “set in train in the mind of the public an association of ideas relating to that origin”.

Delegates were then shown different examples of imitations of Scotch whisky from around the world.

One example from the Netherlands was a ‘whisky’ drink that contained seaweed. Others evoked “the feel” of Scotland by using the word ‘Highlander’, tartan patterns, and an image of a stag and hills, Park said.

In most cases the association is successful in removing infringing uses from the market but a greater understanding of GIs is needed to help it carry on its good work, he added.

The ITMA spring conference runs from March 17 to 18.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
ITMA 2016: UKIPO reveals trademarks boom
17 March 2016   Trademark applications at the UK Intellectual Property Office have increased by more than 360% since 1987, an official has revealed.
Trademarks
ITMA 2016: Royal warrant abuse rife in China
18 March 2016   Companies in China have been fraudulently using royal warrants as they are seen as commercially advantageous, an official from the Royal Warrant Holders Association has said.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act