ITMA 2016: UKIPO reveals trademarks boom

Trademark applications at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) have increased by more than 360% since 1987, an official has revealed.

In 1987 there were 26,000 applications compared to 120,000 in the 2015/16 financial year.

The change is systematic of the increasing importance of trademarks to the UK’s economy, said Allan James, head of the IPO’s trademark tribunal.

James was speaking at the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys’ spring conference, taking place in London today, March 17.

The theme of the conference is the history and heritage of trademarks, and James discussed how the IPO has changed in its role over the years.

He mentioned two key dates: 1938, when the office started accepting trademark applications rather than just patents, and 1987, when he joined the office. He compared data at the time with figures from today.

One of the most notable changes has been a reduction in the number of applications that are subject to ex parte reviews from IPO examiners, James said.

In 1938 there were 8,535 applications of which 4,508 went to ex parte hearings, and 5,265 marks were eventually accepted.

In 1987 there were 26,572 applications, half of which were from foreign filers, and 6,505 of those went to ex parte hearings; 14,401 were later registered.

Today, said James, only 11% of marks face any kind of ex parte hearing and 99% of unopposed marks go through to registration within four months.

“Before, the IPO took on a more paternal role,” he said.

James also spoke of the UK’s presence at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market, which is soon to be re-named the European Union Intellectual Property Agency. UK-based companies made up 20 of the top 50 filers last year, he said, with 16 of those being trademark attorney firms.