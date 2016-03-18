ITMA 2016: Royal warrant abuse rife in China

Companies in China have been fraudulently using royal warrants as they are seen as commercially advantageous, an official from the Royal Warrant Holders Association has said.

Speaking during the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys’ spring conference in London today, March 18, Richard Peck said China was a problem and that companies had falsely claimed they had been granted a royal warrant.

Royal warrants of appointment have been issued to tradespeople who supply goods or services to a royal court or certain royal people. The concept dates back to 1155 when King Henry II was on the throne.

The warrants are granted by the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and her son the Prince of Wales.

Established in 1840, the association’s main objective is to ensure the continued existence of the royal warrant.

The royal warrant’s rich history ties in with the theme of this year’s conference: the history and heritage of trademarks.

“For a business looking to export into the far east we would always advise them to take professional advice from people like yourself,” Peck said, addressing delegates.

He referenced sections 4(1) and 99 of the UK Trade Marks Act 1994, which both stipulate that nobody has permission to use the royal arms on products unless approved by the Queen, her husband or son.

“It’s a great source of pride [to be granted a warrant] and more than 200 companies per year ask if they can apply. As such, displaying the warrant is seen by many as being commercially advantageous.”

Peck added that there are currently 900 warrants in place for about 800 companies. Of these, 53% are small businesses (turning over less than £5 million per year).

The ITMA conference ends today, March 18.