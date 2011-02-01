Subscribe
1 February 2011Trademarks

Apple and Beatles company agree iTunes deal

This is the first time the recordings will be available as digital downloads. The companies agreed to the deal in November 2010, around 30 years after they first clashed over the ‘Apple’ trademark.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Apple leans on The Beatles to win TM case
20 April 2021   Apple has won a case brought before the US trademark trial and appeal board, which sought to block the company from registering the ‘Apple Music’ trademark.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
21 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
21 June 2024
Trademarks
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
14 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024

More articles

Whatever happened to NFTs? Data shows remarkable drop as ‘AI’ takes off
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Euro 2024: Tips from England, Spain and France
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
LV and Pharrell Williams sued over $500 ‘Pocket Socks’
USPTO names new deputy general counsel for IP law
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case