Uzoamaka Emerole is a partner at Dentons ACAS-Law, where she leads the IP and technology department. She joined the firm in 2010 as a member of the corporate and commercial practice group. Her legal career began at Allan & Ogunkeye, where she built skills in corporate commercial law and intellectual property. She now advises local and international clients on IP protection strategies, specialising in prosecution, enforcement, commercialisation, and dispute resolution across various industries.In 2023, she was appointed to the board of directors of the International Trademark Association (INTA) and serves as general secretary of the Intellectual Property Law Advocacy Network in Nigeria. She is also a patron of the Nigerian Intellectual Property Club and actively mentors younger lawyers and students. Her published works cover topics ranging from comparative advertising to IP challenges in developing countries.