Subscribe

Constantin Rehaag

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Dentons
  • Jurisdiction: Germany
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Highly Recommended

Company Latest

Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Court of Milan upholds counterfeiting allegations against Zara
BCLP adds to partner haul from Dentons




More leaders

Diversity
Carolina del Río
Partner   Dentons  
profile
Roman Tsibulevskiy
Counsel   Dentons  
Diversity
Uzoamaka Emerole
Partner   Dentons  
Leaders
Stefan Dittmer
Partner   Dentons  




More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed