Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Trade Secrets Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Webinars
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Stefan Dittmer
Stefan Dittmer
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Dentons
Jurisdiction:
Germany
Services:
Trade Secrets
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
Company Latest
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Court of Milan upholds counterfeiting allegations against Zara
BCLP adds to partner haul from Dentons
More leaders
Diversity
Carolina del Río
Partner
Dentons
profile
Roman Tsibulevskiy
Counsel
Dentons
Diversity
Uzoamaka Emerole
Partner
Dentons
Leaders
Constantin Rehaag
Partner
Dentons
More features
Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed