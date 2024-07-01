Subscribe

William Lee

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: WilmerHale

Company Latest

Trailblazers: The best advice
Mishcon de Reya hires senior counsel in New York
WilmerHale elevates IP litigator to partner
Dorsey & Whitney adds partner in Seattle
WilmerHale elects partner in Boston




More leaders

profile
Annsley Merelle Ward
Partner   WilmerHale  
profile
Justin Watts
Partner   WilmerHale  
profile
Mark Selwyn
Partner, Co-Chair of IP Litigation Group   WilmerHale  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide