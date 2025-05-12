William Lee

Subscribe

‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
Mishcon de Reya hires senior counsel in New York
WilmerHale elects partner in Boston




Annsley Ward
Partner   WilmerHale  
Annsley Merelle Ward
Partner   WilmerHale  
Kevin Prussia
Partner   WilmerHale  




A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test