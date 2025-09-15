Subscribe

Annsley Merelle Ward

annsley_ward

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: WilmerHale
  • Jurisdiction: USA, UK
  • Services: Trade Secrets, Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Highly Recommended, UK Patents 2025: Recommended

Company Latest

Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Mishcon de Reya hires senior counsel in New York
Squire Patton Boggs hires three IP partners in Frankfurt




More leaders

profile
William Lee
Partner   WilmerHale  
profile
Kevin Prussia
Partner   WilmerHale  




More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed