Robert Cumming is dual-qualified as a solicitor and as a trademark attorney. Rob‚Äôs background in litigation makes him a great fit for managing the fast-moving and high-volume IP portfolios of large multi-national corporations and global brands, which require careful strategy. He is recognised for his trade mark work in the 2020 editions of IP STARS and WTR 1000.¬†¬† His expertise covers a wide range of trade mark issues, including anti-counterfeiting, branding, and licensing in areas such as fashion and beauty, digital technology, retail, and FMCG.