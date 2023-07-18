Chris Hoole

Chris is a dual-qualified solicitor and chartered trade mark attorney, experienced in contentious and non-contentious intellectual property (IP) matters, including trade marks, designs, copyright and patents.

Working closely with a range of businesses, from blue-chip multinationals to SMEs, Chris provides tailored strategic and commercial advice to help IP-conscious businesses better protect and police their IP rights.

Chris has capitalised on his experience and commercial know-how to build and establish the firm’s highly-respected disputes team, and has acted for and advised clients in the High Court, the IPEC, and the UK and European trade mark registries. Chris is also experienced in formal mediation.

Acting for clients across a spectrum of sectors, Chris specialises in fashion, sports, consumer goods, technology, food and beverage, and manufacturing sectors. He frequently works with clients to establish and maintain successful global anti-counterfeiting campaigns, both on and offline.