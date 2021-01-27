Bobby Smithson works closely with in-house patent departments of large companies, in the UK and overseas. He manages a diverse range of international patent portfolios. He assists their owners to identify new inventions, assess their patentability and draft and file resulting patent applications. Smithson has extensive experience of handling oppositions and appeals before the EPO, possessing the specialist knowledge and unique skills required to win favourable outcomes for our clients. He has particular experience in polymers, coatings and healthcare apparatuses. His practice includes patent work related to product inventions, novel polymers, compositions comprising existing polymers, and new operating processes. He has also drafted and successfully prosecuted patents for various complex mechanical inventions including engines and gearboxes.