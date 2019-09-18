Julia Gwilt has worked in the patent profession for over 20 years, managing the patent portfolios of clients in both the UK and overseas. Her mathematics background is a natural fit to her work on software-implemented inventions, including bioinformatics and communication networks. She enjoys close working relationships with both her UK based and international clients, to help them develop and implement their worldwide IP strategy. Gwilt has extensive experience of European opposition proceedings. In recent years, she has managed over 70 oppositions to European patents, most in the field of electronic program guides.