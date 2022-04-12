Barbara Fleck

Barbara heads up Appleyard Lees' Life Sciences team. Barbara's experience both in private practice and in-house enables her to provide commercially relevant and clear advice to her clients; in particular on integrating intellectual property (IP) into business strategy. Barbara is recognised in JUVE Patent. Highly regarded for her client advice, her work includes a wide range of technologies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical areas, with a specialist in-depth knowledge in the fields of antibody therapeutics and agrisciences. Barbara enjoys working closely with start-up companies, universities and SMEs, regularly providing validity and freedom to operate assessments and is experienced in drafting and prosecuting patent applications, opposition and appeal proceedings at the European Patent Office (EPO) and global IP portfolio management.¬†¬† Barbara works with a variety of biotech and pharma companies, including Microbiotica and Crescendo¬†¬† Barbara has played a significant role in the growth of our biotech & pharma practice.¬†