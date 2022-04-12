Dick Waddington has a particular interest in imaging and printer technology, including both mechanical aspects and device security. His expertise ranges from prosecution, including examination oral proceedings and appeals at the European Patent Office (EPO), to infringement advice. Dick's broader expertise relates to prosecution of European applications in the engineering and computing fields, including high-precision fixing technology, mining machinery, database computing and telecommunications. The work also includes management of portfolios that are diverse geographically and in terms of subject matter, which requires particular attention to the costs and benefits of pursuing protection in multiple jurisdictions, bearing in mind the likely activities of potential infringers. He also has a wide and varied knowledge of overseas working practices and manages our overseas strategy and foreign attorney relationships.¬†¬†