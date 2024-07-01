Subscribe

Peter Byrd

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Associate
  • Firm: D Young & Co

Company Latest

D Young & Co hires IP counsel from Bird & Bird
D Young & Co boosts IP practice in Germany
D Young & Co
D Young & Co hires new patent litigator
D Young & Co hires IP counsel from Bird & Bird




More leaders

Diversity
Vicky Maynard
IP Practices Manager   D Young & Co   Vicky Maynard is the IP practices manager at D Young & Co
profile
Tamsin Holman
Partner, Solicitor   D Young & Co  
profile
Anna Reid
Partner, Solicitor   D Young & Co  
profile
Gemma Kirkland
Partner, Trade Mark Attorney   D Young & Co  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency