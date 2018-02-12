Subscribe

Maria Zamkova

Key Details

Maria Zamkova is chief executive officer at Fenix Legal. She has a Master's in industrial design and is a patent and registered EUIPO trademark and design attorney. Zamkova is an expert in European patents, assisting national and international clients in IP due diligence, and is a frequent lecturer in IP and business strategies.





Company Latest

Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
Picking the perfect name
Sweden: The problems of file-sharing
Sweden: the rise and rise of AI
Sweden jurisdiction report: The true value of a brand


Leader Profiles

profile
Petter Rindforth
Managing Partner   Petter Rindforth is managing partner at Fenix Legal.&nbsp;He achieved his master of law degree from Stockholm University.&nbsp;His practice focuses on international business based on intellectual property protection. Rindforth represents clients in the online, media, telecommunication, pharmaceutical and food industries.&nbsp;His notable cases include several television and online entertainment companies, related to their well-known trademarks in Europe.&nbsp;He is president of the Association of Swedish Patent Attorneys, special reporter (ICANN) of the Study &amp; Work Commission of FICPI, Member of the Standing Committee on ADR at AIPPI and Member of the Trademarks and The Internet Committee of ABA.   Fenix Legal KB


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’