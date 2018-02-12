Maria Zamkova
Key Details
- Fenix Legal KB
- Chief Executive Officer/Partner
- 46 8 5025 6547
- info@fenixlegal.eu
Maria Zamkova is chief executive officer at Fenix Legal. She has a Master's in industrial design and is a patent and registered EUIPO trademark and design attorney. Zamkova is an expert in European patents, assisting national and international clients in IP due diligence, and is a frequent lecturer in IP and business strategies.
Managing Partner Petter Rindforth is managing partner at Fenix Legal. He achieved his master of law degree from Stockholm University. His practice focuses on international business based on intellectual property protection. Rindforth represents clients in the online, media, telecommunication, pharmaceutical and food industries. His notable cases include several television and online entertainment companies, related to their well-known trademarks in Europe. He is president of the Association of Swedish Patent Attorneys, special reporter (ICANN) of the Study & Work Commission of FICPI, Member of the Standing Committee on ADR at AIPPI and Member of the Trademarks and The Internet Committee of ABA. Fenix Legal KB