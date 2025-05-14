Petter Rindforth

Petter has a Master of law from the University of Stockholm. He is a European Trademark & Design Attorney and a trained Mediator (member of the INTA International Panel of Neutrals). Petter is an expert in cyberlaw and serves as arbitrator/panellist for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Center, the ADR Forum, the Swedish Internet Infrastructure Foundation (IIS) and the Czech Arbitration Court.

Petter is further an expert in trade mark issues on the Internet, member of the AIPPI ADR Standing Committee, the Internet Committee of INTA, as well as Special Reporter (ICANN) of the Fédération Internationale des Conseils en Propriété Industrielle (FICPI), representing FICPI in the Intellectual Property Constituency (IPC) of ICANN.

Petter has also experience of patent and design disputes in administrative and civil courts. He is a registered EPO Legal Practitioner, UPC Representative, and is entitled to undertake professional representation before the European Patent Office and Unitary patent Court.

Petter is President of the Association of Swedish Patent Attorneys (SPOF). He is a member of the ECTA Supervisory Board, the AIPPI Standing Committee on Alternative Dispute Resolution, and the EUIPO Mediation Centre Stakeholder Network.

Member of AIPPI, INTA, FICPI, ECTA, IPS, SPOF, SIPF, SFIR and American Bar Association.