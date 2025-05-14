Maria Zamkova

Maria has a Master of Industrial Design, as well as education in management, law, marketing and business economy from the University of Stockholm. Before joining Fenix Legal, she had experience from both global industry (such as Ericsson) and other private practice IP firms.

She focuses her practice on patent prosecution and has led a number of IP due diligence projects involving foreign companies’ business development in the Scandinavian market. Her clients comprise both multinational and Scandinavian enterprises, many of them in the wireless communications, digital multimedia and medical technology industries.

Maria is a member of the board of SIPF (Association of IP Professionals in Swedish Industry) and

SPOF (Association of Swedish Patent Attorneys), as well as member of INTA, ECTA and AIPPI.

Winner of the Client Choice Awards, Intellectual Property – Patents category for Sweden, and frequent author of IP-related news articles in international media, such as: The Patent Lawyer Magazine and the World Intellectual Property Review.