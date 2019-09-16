‘Abba’ is an abbreviation of the company name AB Bröderna Ameln (the Ameln Brothers), a seafood company originating from the father of the brothers, Christian Gerhard Ameln, in 1838.

The fact that the pop group ABBA is better known than the food trademark ‘Abba’ is satirically noted on the seafood company’s website. It says: “First the firm was called Christian Gerhard Ameln, but it is a good thing they changed the name. Otherwise, the famous pop group probably wouldn’t have borrowed the name.”

Apart from the fact that the name Abba was slightly less clumsy, Christian Gerhard Ameln had not yet invented pop music.

The pop group ABBA was formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 1972. ABBA is an acronym made from the initial letter of each group member’s first name: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulveus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

ABBA the pop group became one of the most commercially successful groups in the history of popular music. After winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, the group went on to sell over 400 million records between 1972 and 1982. The group reformed in April 2018 and plans to release a new music video in the autumn of 2019.