Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Lee Curtis
Lee Curtis
Key details
Job title:
Partner & Trade Mark Attorney
Firm:
HGF
Company Latest
Aldi toasts ‘clear-cut’ win in lemon cider trademark quarrel
HGF
Brands’ concern over post-Brexit protection revealed in report
Draft Brexit agreement confirms future of IP rights in UK
Virtual hearings: Legality goes online
More leaders
profile
Dr. Markus Zoller
Partner & Patent Attorney
HGF
profile
Andrew Wells
Partner
HGF
profile
Marie Walsh
Partner
HGF
profile
Lauren Somers
Partner & Trademark Attorney
HGF
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency