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Leaders 2026
Steven Lane
Steven Lane
Key details
Job title:
Global Head of Brands and Legal
Firm:
Abion
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
Why Nike’s retro shoe fail could set a precedent in design strategy
Why Nike’s retro shoe fail could set a precedent in design strategy
Abion
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