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Sanjay Kapur

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Key details

  • Job title: Consultant
  • Firm: Potter Clarkson
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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