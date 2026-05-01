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Paul Ragusa

Paul-Ragusa

Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Practice Group Co-Chair – IP Transactions
  • Firm: Baker Botts
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Patents 2025: Outstanding
  • Level:Senior-level


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