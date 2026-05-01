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Leaders 2026
Paul Ragusa
Paul Ragusa
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Practice Group Co-Chair – IP Transactions
Firm:
Baker Botts
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Patents
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
USA Patents 2025: Outstanding
Level:
Senior-level
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